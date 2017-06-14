Major Fire in London May Delay Talks on Brexit

The major fire in the Grenfell Tower may delay the announcement on signing an agreement between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland and the start of the negotiations on the UK leaving the EU, BBC informed. According to BBC, the negotiations between them continue, the two sides are close to an agreement but the emergency in London makes any statement by politicians impertinent. The publication of the results of the deal may be delayed until the next week which may delay the start of the negotiations on Brexit. The British Conservatives resumed the negotiations with the Democratic Unionists of Northern Ireland on June 14.

