Artsakh Won't Strike Istanbul-Baku Plane

According to press reports, the Airbus A321-231 of Turkish Airlines of the flight TK334 /THY3RF from Istanbul to Baku flies above Artsakh. The spokesperson for the president of Artsakh Republic Davit Babayan told Artsakhpress that unlike Azerbaijan, Artsakh is not a terrorist state, and a lot of international flights are operated above the territory of Artsakh. “First, we are not Azerbaijan to hit civil planes. This is strange to our essence. Second, if such a flight is operated, it shows that Azerbaijan’s entire propaganda is fake. On the one hand, they urge that no flights should be operated across the territory of Artsakh. On the other hand, they operate different international flights. In fact, Azerbaijan contradicts to himself. Let the world see the different between us and barbaric, fascist countries like Azerbaijan,” Davit Babayan said. Artsakh will never hit civil airplanes because this is against its value set, the spokesperson for the president of Artsakh said. “When the Azerbaijani president says that any civil airplanes in the flights Yerevan-Stepanakert and Stepanakert-Yerevan must be destroyed, this should be an alarm for the international community. Like they apply sanctions on the Islamic State, Al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations and their leaders or representatives, they should do the same thing to Aliyev and the representatives of his regime,” Davit Babayan said.