French President Learned About Current Status of Conflict Over Karabakh

The French president Emmanuel Macron has learned about the situation of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, the French co-chair of the Minsk Group Stefan Visconti stated at the office of the president of Artsakh Republic, Armenpress informed. The issues of security and peace are very important to France, Visconti said. France, the United States and Russia are making all the possible efforts for progress in this matter, Stefan Visconti said. He also informed that the issue of closure of the OSCE office in Yerevan is under consideration in Vienna.