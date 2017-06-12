NATO and Armenia Will Discuss Issues Relating to Increasing Number of Armenian Peacekeepers in Afghanistan

Armenia and NATO have excellent cooperation in many directions, and there is significant progress, said the special representative of NATO Secretary General in the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai on June 12. He thanked Armenia for an active participation in the NATO actions in Afghanistan and Kosovo and stated their anticipation of the upcoming visit of the Armenian minister of defense to Brussels where, inter alia, the issue of enlargement of the Armenian peacekeeping forces in Afghanistan will be discussed, Appathurai said, Armenpress reported. He added that cooperation between Armenia and NATO is supported by the framework agreement. Appathurai noted that NATO educates Armenian servicemen in its military training centers, cooperates with Armenia on building integrity, transparency and fighting corruption in the armed forces. James Appathurai noted that during their latest meeting the minister of defense expressed his commitment and devotion to these matters. James Appathurai also added that he has discussed with the Armenian minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan issues relating to regional and international security. He expects that the aforementioned issues will be on the agenda of his meetings in Armenia.