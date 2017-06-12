Minsk Group Co-chairs Discussed Artsakh-Azerbaijan Border Situation with Bako Sahakyan

The president of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stefan Visconti of France, Richard Hoagland of the United States, the personal representative of the OSCE CiO Andrzej Kasprzyk and their accompanying officials on June 12, the general department of information of the staff of the President of Artsakh Republic informed. Issues relating to the situation at the borders of Artsakh and Azerbaijan and the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict were discussed. President Sahakyan drew the attention of the co-chairs to Azerbaijan’s destructive policy, innumerable facts of ceasefire breaches and violations of the international norms and principles, defining them as major obstacles to the conflict settlement and serious threats to peace and stability in the region. The president of Artsakh Republic reaffirmed the commitment of official Stepanakert to the OSCE Minsk Group-mediated peace talks on the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.