U.S. Warning to Armenia: Ahead of Developments

The U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated the Georgian prime minister on the Independence Day. “Since independence, Georgia has emerged as a democratic leader and a contributor to global security,” the letter runs. “In a region that faces insecurity and outside pressure, Georgia has shown courage and determination in charting its own future. We will continue to support that choice, as Georgian independence and democracy remain an inspiration to the world. The United States also remains steadfast in supporting Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” Donald Trump states in the letter. There was a time when Armenia was a democratic leader or “island” in the region. In addition, this opinion was expressed in the first years following the independence of Armenia, during the war. Armenia and Artsakh won the war despite a lot of hardship because their fight was for democracy, sovereignty and human rights, in line with the development of the civilization, which was an important achievement of international security in our region. It was the victory of the new and progressive against the regressive and anti-human system and was therefore possible and legitimate. In those years Georgia was in chaos and anarchy and sovereignty and democracy were out of discussion. Georgia was losing everything. Years went by, Armenia lost everything that was the result of the heroism and faith in the future. After the victory the country was surrendered to the military oligarchy, then the criminal oligarchy. In domestic life, gradually nothing was left of freedom, human rights and civilization. The constitutional order was destroyed, and most importantly, people’s faith and motivation was destroyed, which is the basis of all progress. Currently Armenia has appeared on the anti-civilization camp while Georgia has leaped to escape tis system. Georgia has thus appeared in the side which is building the new world order with the ensuing preferences in security and economy. And on the contrary, Armenia has appeared on the side which is going to be the “object” for the creation of the new world order with the ensuing consequences. Armenia is already experiencing the consequences in the sphere of economy and security. Trump’s letter to Georgia should be a warning for Armenia which has been pushed back by external pressure and chosen a system which is outside international security and sovereignty.