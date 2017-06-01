It's Obvious Who Breached Ceasefire: Foreign Minister Nalbandyan

Armenia reports a situation maturing when the OSCE that has an international mandate needs to act, not just make statements to leash Azerbaijan’s destructive policy, the foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandyan stated at a joint press conference with the OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier.

“The co-chairs pointed out that Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire agreement, was the first to open fire. Azerbaijan was against the introduction of investigative mechanisms not to allow the co-chairs of the participants of the mechanism to point out who breaches the ceasefire and who opens fire. And this was obvious even without a mechanism, and the statement that the co-chair countries made demonstrated it,” Edward Nalbandyan underlined.

The foreign minister noted that this was not the first addressed statement. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have repetitively called on Azerbaijan to refrain from causing escalation in the region, reassert their commitment to a peace settlement and refrain from changing the format.

“Yes, statements have been made many times but Azerbaijan continues to not only ignore them but also do the opposite,” he concluded.