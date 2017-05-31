Armenian Foreign Minister Called Azerbaijani President's Statement Absurd

Armenia has always been committed to meetings with Azerbaijan at the level of foreign ministers and presidents, and if the situation gets mature, and efforts are made, it will be possible to hold a meeting, the Armenian foreign minister announced during the joint press conference with the OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier, Armenpress informed.

He reminded that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are visiting the region during the upcoming ten days.

“If there is a necessity and a proposal, the issue of holding future meetings may be discussed. I think at the moment only a meeting of ministers can be considered to work towards organizing a meeting of presidents in the future,” Nalbandyan said.

He also commented on a recent statement by the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev who said the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be based on the principle of territorial integrity.

“I treat such statement like all other claims that Azerbaijan is a global multicultural center, a role model for other countries, and other such absurd statements,” the foreign minister of Armenia stated.

Nalbandyan reminded that the international community and the co-chairs have repetitively states that the settlement should be based on three principles which are one holistic approach: non-use of force and threat, the right to self-determination and territorial integrity.