Merkel Gave World a Surprise: Germany's Claim

No one doubts that Angela Merkel will be the German chancellor for the fourth time. Her self-confidence is growing, and together with her Germany’s self-confidence is growing which announces its readiness for global hegemony. In the previous two times the German hegemony ended up in world wars but, apparently, Germany has learned lessons from history. Berlin has all the possibilities to be a global leader, especially that the economic platform is already in place. After the NATO summit and G7 and the meeting with Donald Trump Angela Merkel has announced emotionally that Europe should stop relying on the United States and the United Kingdom. She announced that the new president of France Emanuel Macron will be Germany’s close partner and they will develop Europe together. This statement has been perceived as a policy statement by the global media space. Besides, Germany has announced likely to withdraw its troops from the NATO base in Incirlik, Turkey and to relocate them to Jordan. In other words, Germany is creating its base in the region and is leaving Turkey, as well as the American hegemony in NATO. On the day of Trump’s meeting with the Pope Angela Merkel demonstratively met with the U.S. President Barack Obama and talked to him about democracy against the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Merkel and Obama drew the border between reformation and archaism. Europe, namely Germany, is celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. 500 years ago the German lands were able to separate from the Pope’s power, lay out the foundation of equality, competition, parliamentary state and build their own world. Where will Merkel lead the German ship at another development peak in an alliance with France? Will the new French-German union become one of the global poles, including with Turkey? Will Germany and France try to review the Treaty of Lausanne which laid out the borders of the region one hundred years ago, without Germany which had lost the war?