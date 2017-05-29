EU Ready to Support Artsakh Population After Conflict Settlement

During the concluding event of the Europe Day the Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia Peter Svitalsky told reporters that the EU supports the actions of the Minsk Group co-chairs and their latest statement. Svitalsky said the status quo cannot be maintained, and the ceasefire agreement must be respected. Speaking of the investigation mechanisms, Svitalsky said they must be brought into being, adding that there is no military solution to the conflict. The ambassador said as soon as peace in Nagorno-Karabakh is established, the EU is ready to provide financial assistance to the population in that territory.