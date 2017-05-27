Yerevan Failed to Support Armenian Diaspora

The U.S. Congress Committee for Foreign Relations has adopted a resolution condemning the behavior of the Turkish president Erdogan’s bodyguards at the Turkish embassy in Washington. During the discussion of the resolution the representatives of the Yezidi and Armenian communities, including the coordinator of the Armenian National Congress of America Aram Hamparian, made testimonies.

Erdogan’s bodyguards and Turkish nationalists beat the representatives of the Armenian, Kurdish and Yezidi communities who were on a demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy.

This incident has angered the United States. The New York Times conducted an investigation and published dozens of snapshots showing that people were beaten by Erdogan’s bodyguards. Senator McCain said the Turkish ambassador should be “thrown out” and announced that such methods will not work in the United States. The State Department also expressed dissatisfaction.

Turkey has stated that it does not recognize the Congress resolution, and the American side is to be blamed for insufficient security. The U.S. ambassador in Turkey has even been called to the Turkish foreign ministry.

Official Yerevan has not made any specific statements in this regard. In fact, Armenia has publicly announced its readiness to involve the Diaspora in solving national issues but, in fact, expects just money, not bothering to support the Diaspora in political matters. The Armenian Diaspora in the United States is the victim of the barbaric attitude of a country the borders of which have not been recognized by Armenia. Official Yerevan has not bothered to express its stance.

What is the reason? Experts think that the Armenian foreign ministry is trying to avoid everything that is connected with the United States and the Armenian Diaspora not to anger Moscow. There is also an opinion that the Armenian oligarchic government is blocking the possible influence of the Western Diaspora in Armenia, not allowing not only investments but also political lobby not to lose power.

This issue needs a serious study as an ethnic and political phenomenon. Armenia whose financial stability depends heavily on the Western loans, and its security and status quo are ensured by not only the Armenian army but also the U.S. policy of containment of Turkey and Azerbaijan is intensively silencing the pro-Armenian initiatives by the United States.

Otherwise it is hard to explain why the Armenian ministry of foreign affairs is justifying the sale of weapons by Russia to Azerbaijan and does not mention the 907amendment to the Freedom Pact prohibiting sale of weapons to Azerbaijan due to the blockade of Armenia.

The Turks beat Armenian Diaspora representatives in Washington, and the Armenian foreign ministry does not bother to make a statement.