First Agreement Between Armenia and Azerbaijan at Line of Contact

The mediators have been able to reach agreement with Baku and Yerevan to increase the number of observers by 7 people, the Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popoff told APA Agency.

“At the same time, disagreement over details persists, such as the location of observers, the policy of funding and other technical issues,” Popoff said. The issue of increasing the number of observers at the conflict area had been discussed during the meeting of presidents in Vienna and Saint Petersburg.