Armenia Expects to Continue Effective Cooperation with EU

On May 23 the 17meeting of the EU-Armenia Cooperation Council took place, the Department of Press, Information and Public Relations informed Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation was headed by the acting minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandyan, the EU delegation was headed by the EU HR Federica Mogherini.

The Armenian delegation included the first deputy minister of economic development and investments Garegin Melkonyan, the deputy minister of justice Vigen Kocharyan, the deputy minister of economic integration and reforms Makar Ghambaryan.

The sides discussed the achievements following the previous meeting of the Cooperation Council, a wide range of issues on the agenda of the EU-Armenia agenda, including the civil dialogue, trade and sectoral cooperation, human rights, mobility and reforms, as well as the priorities of the EU-Armenia partnership in 2017-2020.

The sides overviewed the high-level visits during the past year, the negotiations on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enlarged Partnership Agreement, as well as the participation of Armenia in different EU programs.

Hope was held out that following Serzh Sargsyan’s and Donald Tusk’s statement on the completion of negotiations on the Comprehensive and Enlarged Partnership Agreement and its pre-signing in Yerevan in March the agreement will be signed during the summit of the EU Eastern Partnership.

The joining of Armenia to COSME and HORIZON 2020 programs, as well as the negotiations over the Creative Europe program and the European Common Aviation Area was discussed.

The active cooperation between the EU and Armenia over the implementation of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements, Edward Nalbandyan said Armenia expects to start the dialogue over visa liberalization, as earlier outlined in Riga.

The acting minister of foreign affairs of Armenia appreciated the EU financial and technical assistance to Armenia during the parliamentary election.

The sides also discussed burning international and regional issues, including the developments in Iran, Turkey, the Near East.

Acting Minister Nalbandyan presented the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair towards a peace settlement of the Karabakh issue.

He added that the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in April 2016 was the most large-scale military actions since the signing of the three-party ceasefire agreements signed in 1994 and 1995.

EU HR Mogherini stated that there is no military solution to the issue, and the European Union supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Underscoring the principled stance of the European Union on the lack of an alternative to a peace settlement, the acting minister Nalbandyan said Azerbaijan continues to ignore the agreements reached during the summits in Vienna and Saint Petersburg though their importance has been repetitively underlined, including during the Moscow meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Edward Nalbandyan thanked for organizing at high level the 17meeting of the EU-Armenia Cooperation Council and underlined that Armenia expects to continue effective cooperation with the European Union.