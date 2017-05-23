Armenia Has New Weapon That's Confidential

In 2018-2019 Armenia will receive a new batch of weapons from Russia, including the 200 million dollar loan and current cooperation, said the head of the defense policy department of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Levon Aivazyan.

He did not specify the weapons, adding that the list of arms to be acquired on the interstate loan has been published, and he refrained from disclosing the types as it is a secret.

“Under the programs within the framework of the Armenian-Russian defense cooperation a new batch of weapons will be supplied to Armenia. We have different programs including the interstate loan program. Under [this program] the supply of weapons and equipment to Armenia is organized regularly, according to the schedule established by us. There are no delays, some weapons are even suppled ahead of schedule. Second, as part of the defense cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries different weapons and ammunition are imported to Armenia,” he says.

The Ministry of Defense official insists that Armenia buys equipment from Russia at special prices. According to him, Armenia and Russia have special agreements that provide for special terms of cooperation in the sphere of defense. “It supposes that in case of acquisition of weapons and equipment from Russia we are eligible for the domestic prices of Russia. In other words, the prices set for the Russian army are valid for the Armenian army,” Aivazyan said.

The MoD official commented on the information published by the Azerbaijani side that the Armenian side has recently struck a military unmanned plane.

“It’s not news that we use unmanned [planes], we have been using them for many years now. As to the combat UAVs, I will refrain from answering this question because it is confidential,” he said.