Russia Will Supply Helicopters and Air Defense Systems to Armenia

Russia intends to supply new weapons to the partner states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2017, including helicopters, air defense systems, armored vehicles, the head of the Russian Federal Service of the Defense Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told Sputnik, Armenpress informed. “In 2017 Russia will continue to supply defense equipment in line with the relevant agreements with Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, primarily helicopters, air defense systems, as well as armored transport,” Shugayev said.