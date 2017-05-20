Azerbaijani Army Can Do Whatever They Wish: Spokesperson for Azerbaijani MFA

The Azerbaijani armed forces are in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and can do whatever they wish, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani foreign ministry Hikmet Hajiyev announced, not denying the fact of fire. At the same time, he said that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should be guided by the principles of Madrid and demand Armenia to withdraw forces from the “occupied territories”, calling for continuation of substantive talks for a peace settlement in Artsakh. Note that the co-chairs have clearly pointed at the side guilty for the escalation. They stated that according to reiable information from multiple sources on May 15 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired a missile, destroying military equipment.