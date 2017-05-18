Escalation at Line of Contact Triggered by Azerbaijan's Actions: Zakharova

As a mediator to the settlement of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh Russia condemns violations of the ceasefire and calls on the sides to undertake all necessary measures to prevent further escalation and tension in the conflict are, stated the spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova during the daily briefing.

“According to information received from different sources on May 15, at midday, the Azerbaijani side hit a military object located on the other side of the line of contact, and the other side answered accordingly,” Zakarova said, Armenpress informed.

As to the possibility of a three-party meeting of the foreign ministers, Zakharova said she has nothing to announce now but if such a meeting is planned, they will inform.