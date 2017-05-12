Russian Ambassador Condemned Incident of Fire at Armenian Journalists by Azerbaijan

The Russian ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin condemns Azerbaijan’s firing at the car of the journalists of Shant TV. The ambassador told reporters that everyone who has common sense would criticize such incidents when humanitarian norms are violated. “It is a sensitive case, and I condemn it. Journalists, doctors and people with other peaceful occupations should not be caught under the fire of conflicting sides,” he said, Armenpress informed.
- Politics - 12 May 2017, 13:58