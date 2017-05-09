What Did Lavrov Mean: Russian Ambassador on Russian Base Enlargement

The Russian ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin visiting the Victory Park today avoided answering the question on what the Russian foreign minister Lavrov meant when he stated that if need be the Russian military base in Gyumri will fight against the Islamic State.

“I think the minister knows it better than an ambassador. And in general the Russian base in Armenia is for ensuring the security of Armenia. At the same time, we have a joint contingent for addressing other issues,” Volinkin said.

In answer to the question that the Armenian minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan had announced that the Russian military base in Gyumri may be enlarged, Ambassador Volinkin said: “I don’t know; if some enlargement takes place, it will probably be based on some bilateral agreement. There will be no unilateral enlargement, I am sure.”

As to the information that the second Russian military base may be stationed in Armenia, the ambassador said he has not heard anything about it.