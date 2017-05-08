President Sargsyan Congratulated President Elect Macron

President Serzh Sargsyan sent today a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron which states:“Distinguished Mr. President,



I cordially congratulate you on your decisive victory at the French presidential elections and your election to the highest position of the leader of the country.



I am confident that during your tenure in office, exceptional relations between our two countries, based on the centuries-long Armenian-French friendship, high-level vigorous political dialogue, multifaceted economic cooperation, and dynamic cultural ties will continue to develop and deepen.



Armenia highly values important and continuous efforts of France made together with other Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – United States and Russia, aimed at a peaceful resolution of the NK conflict and establishment of a lasting peace in our region.



I also attach great importance to the French support aimed at Armenia’s convergence with the European family as well as the close cooperation of our countries on the international arena, including in the framework of the International Organization of Francophonie.



I convey to you once again my most sincere congratulations and wish you success and accomplishments in your high mission for the advancement and prosperity of the friendly France.



Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”