Only NKR Population Can Vote to Referendum on Status: Deputy FM

The normalization of any conflict should, indeed, be based on the international law and primarily the UN Charter. It is necessary to remind the deputy foreign minister that according to the UN Charter, the territorial integrity of a country cannot be opposed to the people’s right to self-determination.

As to the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 Azerbaijan has thwarted the implementation of those resolutions which require ceasing military actions.

The territories of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic under Azerbaijan’s control, as well as the Azerbaijani territories controlled by NKR are one of the consequences of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s failure to implement the UN CS resolutions of 1993.

Actually, the deputy foreign minister has forgotten that only the population of Nagorno Karabakh can participate in the legally binding referendum on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. And in this matter Azerbaijan’s references to the Constitution are not adequate because the Constitution was adopted after signing the three-party Azerbaijan – Nagorno-Karabakh – Armenia agreement on ceasing the military actions. Azerbaijan has thus recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as a conflict side. Moreover, no country is entitled to opposing their national legislation, including the Constitution to international obligations, particularly the obligations assumed under the UN Charter.

Eventually, one can only be sorry for Azimov who does not hide his frustration that the Azerbaijani “caviar diplomacy” has not succeeded with the Minsk Group co-chairs, and the Minsk Group co-chairs do not serve Azerbaijan’s interests.