Firing among Azerbaijani Servicemen: Deaths May Be Possible

In the morning of May 5 the front units of the Defense Army detected sounds of firing and explosion of a hand grenade in one of the sentry posts of the Azerbaijani armed forces located near Ashadi Abdurahmanli. “Such incidents are frequently repeated which are constantly observed and recorded by the Armenian front units, which indicate that the situation of discipline and interpersonal relations in the armed forces of Azerbaijan remains miserable.” In the result of the aforementioned incident the enemy may have deaths which it prefers silencing. It is possible that the Azerbaijani elite will try to blame the Armenian side for the deaths resulting from the incident, the Defense Army informed.