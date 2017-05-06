Involvement of Gyumri Base Will Turn Armenia to Target for Terrorists

“The 102Russian military base located in Armenia is not entitled to independent operations, and the Russian foreign minister Mr. Lavrov should not make single-handed decisions on what this military base can do,” the political scientist Gagik Hambaryan told Lragir.am, commenting on the statement of the foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov on the readiness of the Russian base in Armenia to act against ISIS.

Gagik Habaryan thinks that official Yerevan should express its opinion on the Russian base too because the base is located in Armenia, not Russia. Therefore, Lavrov doesn’t have the right to speak about the actions of the military base without taking into account the opinion of the Armenian authorities and society.

“I have big concerns about Mr. Lavrov’s statement because Lavrov should first provide guarantees of 100% security to Armenia and then only state that the 102military base located in Armenia expresses readiness to fight against ISIS. Meanwhile, Mr. Lavrov can’t offer such guarantees because the fight against terrorist organizations has its very big risks. Even Russia which is fighting this evil in Syria can’t guarantee that there will not be terrorist organizations in its own territory so how can it guarantee that ISIS will not create terrorist groups in Armenia,” Hambaryan said.

Besides, he says, the agreement signed with the Russian side in 2010 extending the term of the Russian base in Armenia by 49 years does not contain a clause that the 102base should be deployed against terrorist organizations.

“And I hope that the Armenian authorities will express their opinion on this and will now allow Russia to use the 102base to fight this organization. If they want to fight let them do it outside Armenia because Armenia is one of those few countries which have nothing to do with that terrorist organization there are no terrorist actions in the territory of Armenia and the citizens of Armenia are not involved in this organization. Both our neighbors Azerbaijan and Georgia have such problems, a lot of citizens of these countries, as well as Russia have joined this terrorist organization and are involved in intense actions. Armenia should stay away because we have an issue, the unresolved conflict of Karabakh. Besides, we have such a neighbor as Azerbaijan which is trying to present the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict as a religious war,” he says.

Gagik Hambaryan reminds that one should not trust the claims of the Turkish authorities that they have nothing to do with the Islamic State and the Islamic State organizes terrorist actions in the territory of Turkey. There are proofs that the family of the Turkish president has close relations with the heads of the Islamic state.

“The conclusion is that our Western neighbor is one of the disguised partners of ISIS. And we should not allow Turkey to second terrorists to Armenia using the 102military base in Armenia, which will harm the peaceful population of Armenia,” he said.

“We are too small to become involved in this issue, and Armenia does not need a nuisance,” he says.