Azerbaijan Lost 22 Servicemen This Year

The Caspian Military Institute has published statistics on the losses of the Azerbaijani army during the first four months of 2017, Armenpress reported, referring to Meydan TV. In the first four months of 2017 deaths in the Azerbaijani armed forces totaled 22. 12 died in border clashes, 10 are non-combat victims. According to the Caspian Military Institute, 2 died from disease, 2 committed a suicide, 2 died in an accident, 1 was killed by a fellow serviceman. According to information published by the Azerbaijani armed forces, this year 2 servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces were injured, whereas the Caspian Military Institute claims this number was higher. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has not published any stats on deaths and injuries.