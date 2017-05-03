The Reason of Rebellion of Members of Parliament

is a dollar millionaire. In 2016 he declared 2.3 million USD, 426 million drams and 128,000 euro. He did not reveal the source of his wealth. The annual income declared by him was his annual salary of 7 million drams.

When he was taking on his position in 2012, Vahan Karapetyan declared INFINITI G 35, RANGE ROVER 4.0, MERCEDES-BENZ G 55 AMG KOMPRESSOR, BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 and LEXUS GX 470.

declared 55,000 USD and 32 million drams. His annual salary was 6 million drams.

His wife Shamrik Gabrielyan declared more money than her husband. She declared 860,000 USD and 32 million drams. They did not declare real property and cars but Gharagyozyan’s wife gets 45 million drams of dividends.

declared one apartment worth 28.2 million drams, two houses worth 25 million and 28 million drams, a garage worth 1.8 million drams. Manukyan declared 310,000 dollars, 160,000 euro, 230 million drams.

Last year Abraham Manukyan declared 56.677 million drams, including 6 million of his annual salary and the amounts received from property lease.

Abraham Manukyan’s wife also leases property. Last year Aida Manukyan received 226 million drams from sale and lease of property. Last year Manukyan’s wife received a gift apartment worth 17.820 million drams.

In 2013 the ex-governor of Vayots Dzor regionwas charged with misuse and embezzlement. The Special Investigative Service is investigating this criminal case. According to the law enforcement agencies, the ex-governor demanded and received false reports on beneficiaries of subsidized diesel fuel which was not distributed to beneficiaries, and the subsidy amount was stolen. Sergey Bagratyan is the owner of BSB, a company which builds small water power plants.

Vahan Karapetyan, Abraham Manukyan and Harutyun Gharagyoyan were members of parliament in different periods and were never distinguished for any initiatives and legislative activities.