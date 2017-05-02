Georgian President Called Armenian Genocide a Big Human Tragedy

What happened in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 was a big human tragedy, the Georgian president Georgy Margvelashvili stated in a meeting with the people of Samtskheh-Javakhq, answering the question on why Georgia did not make a statement on the memorial day of victims of the Armenian Genocide.

“We have always noted that what happened was a big human tragedy. And our Armenian counterparts know very well that we have always stated that what happened was a big human tragedy. A human tragedy that took place at that time in the Ottoman Empire,” the Georgian president said.

The Georgian president visited Samtskheh-Javakhq on April 28. The purpose of the visit was to introduce the Constitution for All presidential program-campaign to the local population.