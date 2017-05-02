Hoagland Has No Information about Meeting of Presidents

There is no information on the next meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev, the U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland told the Azerbaijani APA Agency, Armenpress informed. The diplomat underlined that the co-chairs have no information about the time of the meeting of the presidents. Hoagland commented on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that it had been initiated by the Russian side.