People's Will Is Deciding Factor in Karabakh Settlement: Iran MFA

Two factors have an essential role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict – time and the attitudes of the conflict sides. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Bahram Ghasemi stated, commenting on the question about Russia’s active role in the Karabakh conflict, Armenpress informed, referring to Press TV.

According to him, such conflicts are not resolved by only one factor.

“There are a lot of factors in the settlement of the conflict. In the end they all may unite to ensure the issue is resolved. So, I think the opinion that this conflict might be settled by one person or one country is wrong. The settlement of the conflict will be possible if all factors are combined,” he said.

Ghasemi underlined that people are one of the essential factors of settlement of the Artsakh conflict. “The will of the people will be deciding in the normalization of the conflict,” he said.