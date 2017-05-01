The Big Turkish Game: What's Awaiting the South Caucasus?

Donald Trump’s administration does not express much interest in the South Caucasus. Even Georgia, which is a special partner of NATO and the United States, does not arouse much interest among Americans. The Americans might get interested in the South Caucasus only in case of a fundamental change of geopolitical priorities. This is primarily about intensifying blockade and isolation of Russia, cutting several regions from Russia.

It would not connect Turkey and many Turkish issues with the European direction though Turkey will, no doubt, remain on the orbit of the European policy. Though the Caucasus is, through European affairs, involved in the issues relating to Turkey, Turkey acts as a separate “pole” in international politics and the relations between the United States and Russia regarding the Turkish issues are a regional matter, considerably separate from Europe.

The United States is gradually designing a concept of Turkey’s containment and is trying actively to benefit from some regional issues for the blockade and isolation of Turkey. In some directions, the United States counters Turkish expansion, in other directions it does not limit its aspirations, hoping that Turkey’s interests will clash with the positions of regional powers, including Russia.

The United States is trying to involve Turkey in the political processes of the South Caucasus or rather does not limit its attempts to ensure its own political-military presence in the region counters Russia but at the same time it wants to create obstacles in the region for the Turkish policy.

The solution of this problem supposes the use of the Armenian factor for the creation of a strong “castle” in Turkey’s way. At the same time, the United States does not intend to foster the rapprochement between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

In the strategic perspective, the United States and Russia, as well as leading European and other countries will shape a shared understanding of the Turkish issue, which is currently happening regarding Iran and China. At the same time, if Iran is going to be viewed as a more reliable partner of the Western community, Turkey will be a threat for long decades, and the current relations with the West will soon fall apart.

In the nearest future the United States will be headed for creating more or less controversial relations between Turkey and Russia, if not a conflict. It will be obvious in the sphere of oil and gas pipelines but this policy may cover many other directions.

The policy of the United States and Russia on Turkey considerably differs from the policy of the Europeans who are more interested in not letting Turkey into the European Union. The United States and Russia are trying, and all the opportunities exist for maneuvers and demagogy towards Turkey. The United States and Russia assume that they have favorable and winning positions and they can use Turkey’s behavior to play with the situation, as well as provided the complications of their policy in the European and Near Eastern directions.

Considering the existence of several strategic problems of the United States and Russia in the space between the Balkans and Central Asia, the “big Turkish game” will apparently become one of the arena where the two countries are going to conduct a complicated policy.

The South Caucasus has acquired a new role in the relations between the United States and Russia, i.e. a new importance relating to the “big Turkish game”.