Agramunt's Representative Blames George Soros and Armenia

The spokesperson for the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Pedro Agramunt blames the American billionaire George Soros and his organizations for the scandal involving Pedro Agramunt, El Confidencial informed.

As is known, on April 28 the PACE bureau expressed no confidence to Agramunt for his visit to Syria.

“Soros is to blame. Those accusing Agramunt receive money from the financial shark. ESI and the other organizations of Soros want to destroy the assembly which would not give in to the pressure by Soros and Armenia,” he said.

Note that the PACE bureau intends to start an investigation against several officials of this organization, including Agramunt who are suspected of corruption.

By the way, Azerbaijan and Russia support Agramunt who openly lobbies for the interests of Azerbaijan in the PACE and is suspected of receiving big amounts from these countries.