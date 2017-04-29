The Outcome of Moscow Meeting

The foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan had a three-party meeting in Moscow. Then they were joined by the American and French co-chairs.

The foreign ministries of Armenia and Russia issued a statement on the outcomes of the meeting which states the necessity to fulfill the agreements reached in Vienna and Saint Petersburg and the need to continue contacts.

Judging by this piece of public information, Armenia has “stepped back” by agreeing to attend the three-party meeting but did not give up on its reconditions which were actually reported in the meeting of Vienna. They are mostly two, the stationing of investigation mechanisms of investigations at the line of contact and the status of Artsakh.

Besides, Armenia seems to have insisted on the precondition of resolving those two problems. Evidence to this is the statement on continuation of “contacts”.

The western co-chairs of the Minsk Group did not leave Armenia alone, like after the meeting in Saint Petersburg where Moscow and Baku tried to neutralize the agreements reached in Vienna.

On the day of the meeting Azerbaijan killed an Armenian serviceman at the line of contact. In this respect, the spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Baku thereby demonstrated that it couldn’t care less for the process of negotiations. This is true, Baku is interested in one thing – neutralizing the demand for introducing the investigation mechanism and to shift the matter to the three-party format where there is no negotiation but pressure on Armenia.

In this case, the question is why the Armenian side would not reject not only the negotiations but also contacts, considering that any contacts are a means of legitimacy of its policy. Azerbaijan’s stance has been significantly marginal since the April war and Armenia may intensify it by rejecting contacts and putting forth a precondition of fully stopping fire at the line of contact.

In short, Armenia insisted on its stance but its participation in the three-party meeting created a case. When Armenia has a positional advantage, even small concessions may change the situation.