Armenia Agreed Not to Upset Russia

On the invitation of the Russian foreign minister, the heads of the agencies of foreign affairs of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Moscow on April 28 to discuss issues relating to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the department of press, information and public relations of the Armenian foreign ministry informed.

There is no need to have positive expectations from the meeting of the foreign ministers in Moscow, the head of the Center for Globalization and Regional Cooperation Stepan Grigoryan told Lragir.am.

Apparently, Armenia agreed to this kind of meeting not to upset Russia because the initiator of the meeting is Russia, he noted.

“Armenia may agree to demonstrate to the world its commitment to a peace settlement. However, it’s clear that this meeting will not produce any results. I also see danger in these meetings because Azerbaijan is once again convinced that Azerbaijan will not make concessions and may cause tension at the border. Azerbaijan will be disappointed again, so I’m not sure that it is necessary to attend this meeting,” Stepan Grigoryan said.

He reminded that last May the parties met in Vienna and reached several important agreements, such as confidence building at the line of contact, investigation mechanisms. “There was a point on increasing the number of Kasprzyk’s military observers. Azerbaijan torpedoed these proposals. In other words, there is no progress in any matter because of Azerbaijan. Moreover, a few days ago their sniper again shot our soldier. In this setting, I think, it is not right to attend this meeting. Our authorities may have certain information but they are not telling us, apparently there is positive dynamics but I don’t know,” Stepan Grigoryan said.