Baku's Marionette Who Shares Responsibility for April Victims Has to Leave

The notorious president of the PACE Pedro Agramunt may voluntarily resign by May 29.

The PACE members of parliament demanded his resignation on April 24. The reason is that on March 21 Agramunt visited Syria with a group of Russian members of parliament without notifying PACE and even met with Bashar Assad. His visit has been described as support to the Syrian president, therefore he is demanded to resign.

Besides, his name featured among others of the European parliament who had accepted bribes from Azerbaijan. Agramunt was busy lobbying for Azerbaijan in PACE.

The lobby for Azerbaijan’s interests was especially obvious in the winter session in 2016 when the PACE passed the report on the reservoir of Sarsang by Markovic. Markovic had prepared the report in close collaboration with Azerbaijan. The report was passed on the day when Agramunt became president of the PACE. It was not merely a report but the preparation of the April attack of Azerbaijan on Artsakh. Hundreds of Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in that war. And these two MEPs equally share with Azerbaijan the responsibility for these victims.

Apparently, Agramunt stealthily visited Syria for a fee: the Russians and Azerbaijanis use the similar methods and styles on the international arena.