Czech Republic Recognized Armenian Genocide

On April 25, the parliament of Czech Republic voted 104 for the resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide. The resolution in particular states: “The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament condemns the crimes against humanity committed against the Jewish, Roma and Slavs in the territories occupied by the Nazies during World War II and the genocide of the ethnic and religious minorities in the territory of the Ottoman Empire, as well as genocidal violence committed in other territories of the earth and calls on the international community to effectively prevent violations of human and civilian rights in the world and peaceful settlement of conflicts.” The resolution has been submitted by the social democrat Robin Bonich, the chair of the Czech-Armenian friendship group.