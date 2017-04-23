Is Armenia Stepping Back?

The Azerbaijani press informed that a three-party meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia will take place on April 27.

Azerbaijan has talked about the possibility of a three-party meeting twice. Armenia refused in both cases, and the Russian foreign ministry has announced that it is not against such meetings but cannot impose them on the sides.

In the political-military situation that followed the war in April when the Russian-Azerbaijan plan failed, these countries appeared in a standstill. Azerbaijan lost its right to war, Russia lost its monopoly of settlement that was enabled by the three-party arrangements.

Instead, Armenia clarified its position with several more or less adequate steps and put forth preconditions for continuing negotiations. Of course, it was better than the lack of any position in the previous period. It was noticed and appreciated in both military and political terms.

For its part, Russia also had to take steps because he could lose not only Armenia but also the only platform where it interacts with the leaders of the West – the United States and France.

Armenia clang to this chance which had an impact on changes at the line of contact and the settlement process.

And now, the Azerbaijani press announce about the three-party meeting for the third time, stating a specific date – April 27. In the previous two cases the date was not mentioned. Obviously, the only way Azerbaijan can escape the standstill is the restoration of the three-party arrangement with the expectation from Russia to put pressure on Armenia.

By the way, ahead of the electoral campaign in Armenia the Azerbaijani foreign minister Mammedyarov stated his belief that negotiations would resume after the election.

Has something changed? Has Armenia agreed to the three-party meeting? The Armenian MFA is still silent, neither dismisses, nor confirms the information. Is the restoration of this format related to the elections in Armenia, provided that Putin first gave Serzh Sargsyan a card blanche, then was the only head of state (not to mention the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union) who congratulated Sargsyan for winning the election.

Has something changed with Russia? It is possible that after the failure of attempts to normalize the relations with the United States and starting a dialogue with Syria Russia will try again to “force” the West and particularly the United States to enter a dialogue in Karabakh. And one of these means is the transition to a three-party format.

Last April this attempt failed, the West refused both the monopoly of Russia in the normalization process and the proposal for a dialogue, establishing new elements in the process of settlement – putting in place investigation mechanisms and the status of Karabakh – that favored the Armenian side and that were declined by Azerbaijan, and Russia as a co-chair did not respond.

Armenia lost emplacements in April but gained some advantage and preferable positions. Is this three-party meeting a retreat from these emplacements?