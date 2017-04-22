The Azerbaijani minister of defense Zakir Hasanov called a meeting of the Azerbaijani MoD’s administration heads, commanders, their deputies, heads of military training institutions. Speaking about the situation at the line of contact, Hasanov instructed the commanders of the commanders of subdivisions to be prepared for maximum active military operations, not to let the enemy to take a breath, keep the enemy’s activities under constant control and possibly cause serious damage.
Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Instructed to Be Prepared for Military Actions
- Politics - 22 April 2017, 15:26