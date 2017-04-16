Serzh Sargsyan's Two Failures in Bishkek

The summit of presidents of the Eurasian Union member states took place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan where Moldova received the status of observer. Moldova has signed the Association Agreement with Moldova. The president of this country, despite the government’s resistance, is trying to integrate his country with the Eurasian Economic Union. Moldova’s “trump card” in this is the proposal of acting as bridge with the European Union to the Eurasian Union members.

Armenia and Moldova were involved in the Eastern Partnership but Armenia refused to sign the association agreement with the EU. Instead, recently an agreement has been signed which lacks an economic component. Armenia hoped to act as a bridge between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union which has been suggested repetitively by Serzh Sargsyan and others in charge.

In this respect, Moldova has advantages in terms of its geographical position and the agreement signed, and in this setting this hazy prospect of Armenia is dismissed. Perhaps, it was clear that Armenia could not assume such a role due to a number of objective and subjective reasons. Of course, it is a question how the “willful” initiative of the Moldovan president will end in that country and in Europe.

However, this is not Bishkek’s only “surprise” for Armenia. During the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council the first deputy prime minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov stated that the temporary agreement between Iran and the EEU on free trade area has not been signed, the member states of the EEU were not satisfied with Iran’s answer.

The point is that Armenia was trying to act as a “bridge” to Iran, considering its friendship with this country, as well as the shared border. However, earlier experts noted that Iran has more convenient communications with the EEU than Armenia and besides Iran is a serious country to give its consent to cooperation on the conditions of the EEU.

Hence, two initially unrealistic initiatives and arguments of the Armenian government were dismissed in the summit of Bishkek. It is hard to tell whether Serzh Sargsyan believed in these theses of his or he merely declared them with a hope to increase the role of Armenia in the EEU. The initiatives and proposals are necessary, of course, but they can have weight in such environments where there are other interests and motivation.

Armenia has a distinct role and importance in Eurasian organizations, and will continue to have. Even if the head of the EEU and the CSTO Secretary General are representatives of Armenia.