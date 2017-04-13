Georgia Has Made a Decision on Gas

Georgia will not buy gas from Gazprom until the end of 2017, the Georgian minister of energy Kakha Kaladzeh announced, RIA Novosti informed. Georgia will supply its demand with gas supplied from Azerbaijan.

Kaladzeh has stated that Georgia intends to reduce its dependence on the Russian gas. For this purpose, a gas reservoir is being built which will be commissioned in 2020.

Since 2007 Georgia has not been buying gas from Russia directly. Georgia receives 10% of the volume of gas supplied to Armenia from Russia via Georgia, either in kind or money. The term of this gas deal ended on 1 January 2017. Currently, Georgia charges money for transit, and starting from 2018 Georgia will receive only money.