UN Calls for Resuming Peace Talks on Artsakh

The UN has made a call for resuming substantive talks on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March 2017, Armenpress informed. “We have noted the recent statements by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and express full support for the call to the sides to refrain from any actions that would undermine the ceasefire agreement. We welcome all efforts to reduce the level of tensions and call on all sides to demonstrate the necessary political will to resume substantive negotiations leading to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq holds.