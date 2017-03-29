Nagorno-Karabakh Isn't Belarus's Issue: Alexander Lukashenko

The Armenian ambassador to Belarus Armen Khachatryan had a farewell meeting with the president of that country Alexander Lukashenko, Belta informed.

“We fully understand the policy which the present government of Armenia is conducting and the previous government conducted,” Lukashenko said, noting that “Armenians, Belorussians have sharp issues. Let’s take Nagorno-Karabakh. I will say it directly – this is not our issue, this is not my issue. We don’t have anything to do here. There are conflict sides which need to figure out.” The president of Belarus stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan must sit at the table of negotiations and resolve the issue without mediators.