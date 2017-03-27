There's No Lavrov Plan, U.S. Co-chair Reveals

There is a plan on the table of talks for the peace settlement of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh which is a refined version of the previous plans, said the American acting co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland.

There have been different plans over years, the one on the table now is a polished version of different plans, he said, noting that it does not copy the previous plans and considers new solutions which might be acceptable for the conflict sides, Hoagland said. He added that the conflict sides need to continue to work on specific issues.

He noted that they cannot speak about all the details of the plan now because part of it may need changes.

Richard Hoagland said the foreign ministers of the conflict sides need to meet and prepare a meeting of presidents. When the rights conditions are in place, the two presidents will sit and talk and they may also express their thoughts on matters of disagreement and achieve a win-win option.

The American acting co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group said they know where the plan comes from but they do not call it “the Lavrov plan”.

It is called a proposal which is on the diplomatic table, Hoagland said.