There's a Karabakh Settlement Plan Consisting of 3 Parts: Hoagland

There are several reasonable plans on the table for the peace settlement of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh which need to be negotiated by the sides to work out solutions, said the American acting co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland. The plans may not be final, he said, but they are being circulated which means the negotiations on them must continue, Armenpress reported.

He underscored the importance of expression of political will by political leaders of the conflict sides to resume the negotiations. He says the conflict sides must work on settlement plans to reach a peace settlement.

Hoagland was asked about the so-called Lavrov plan of settlement. He said they do not use the term “the Lavrov plan”. There is a plan in circulation which consists of three parts but at the moment, he said, he cannot reveal the details. The sides are working on them, Richard Hoagland said.