Minister Nalbandyan Met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

The minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandyan met with the OSCE Minsk Group o-chairs Igor Popoff, Stefan Viscontini, Richard Hoagland and the personal representative of the OSCE CiO Andrzej Kasprzyk, the department of press, information and public outreach of the Armenian foreign ministry informed. The co-chairs presented their meetings in Baku. Steps aimed at promoting the process of settlement of the Karabakh issue, the necessity to bring into being the decisions made at the summits of Vienna and Saint Petersburg was highlighted.