The Georgian Ministry of Defense has responded to the information on transportation of ammunition to Armenia via the territory of Georgia, aliq.ge informed. The information that military equipment was transported to Armenia via the transit road of Armenia is not true, the Georgian ministry’s statement runs. This is not military but civilian equipment. The Ministry of Defense provides permission for transit of ammunition but in this case there was no such permission. Note that it has been years neither Armenia, nor Russia have notified the Georgian Ministry of Defense, consequently there was no permission, the Georgian Ministry of Defense informed. Note that today information came that military equipment is being transported to Armenia in trucks with Russian license plates in the region of Bolnisi in Georgia.
Georgian MoD Responded to Information on Transportation of Ammunition to Armenia Via Georgia: aliq.ge
- Politics - 23 March 2017, 21:42