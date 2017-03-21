EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Trade Agreement Was Pre-signed

On March 21 the Armenian minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandyan met with Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia Luc Devigne and Petros Sourmelis, Head of Unit of the Trade Directorate. Minister Nalbandyan greeted the delegation of the European External Action Service and their visited for the purpose of pre-signing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and held out hope that the document will open a new chapter in the relations between Armenia and the EU and its member states. Edward Nalbandyan underscored that the agreement will be signed during this year and added that it will reflect the depth, level and volume of relations between the EU and Armenia. The foreign minister of Armenia underlined that the document is evidence to the importance of the cooperation with the EU for Armenia. The meeting was followed by the pre-signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the EU and Armenia. On behalf of the Republic of Armenia the agreement was pre-signed by the chief negotiator and deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Karen Nazaryan and the negotiator on trade issues, the first deputy minister of economic development and investments Garegin Melkonyan. On behalf of the European Union the agreement was pre-signed by Luc Devigne, the chief negotiator, and Petros Sourmelis.