International Bloggers Forum took place in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Over 30 bloggers from 11 countries are taking part in the International Bloggers Forum which is being held in the Republic of Artsakh on March 19-21. The Forum’s major topic was the coverage of conflicts in social media and ensuring the freedoms of bloggers and journalists. The Forum was chaired by Artsakh Prime Minister’s spokesman Artak Beglaryan and media expert Samvel Martirosyan. During the Forum Hrachya Arzumanyan – Director of “Ashkharh” (“World”) Center of Strategic Research (Stepanakert), expert on military and national security affairs, presented the causes of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. “It is necessary to help the Azerbaijani people to get rid of “Aliyev clan” disease through the international court where their education to the generation will be condemned as a result of which they beheaded Armenian women, children, as well as cut their ears”, Arzumanyan said, adding: “It is less than a year that more than 100 young soldiers were killed as a result of military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan.They were killed because the center of geopolitical forces once again decided to play with the region. The experience shows that the geopolitical powers if they don’t want to deal with the issue, perhaps the bloggers, as a reality of newly formed public information, can have an influence on the situation.” Artsakh Deputy Minister of Economy Sergey Shahverdyan presented the situation of tourism in Artsakh. By saying tourism of the Artsakh Republic, we understand over 15.000 tourists a year, 43 hotels, 3% GDP, 7 tourism companies and licensed tour guides. Tourists from Russia, the US, Iran and the European countries visit Artsakh. The participants asked questions related to the recognition of Artsakh and Karabakh conflict, talk about their impressions. After the Forum, the participants issued a statement. Note, "Artsakhpress" provided live broadcast. https://www.facebook.com/Artsakhpress.am/ http://www.youtube.com/c/artsakhpressamartsakhpress
- Politics - 20 March 2017, 16:40