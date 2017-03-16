Putin and Sargsyan Made Joint Statement on Artsakh

In the framework of his official visit to the Russian Federation, President Serzh Sargsyan met today with the RF President Vladimir Putin.The leaders of the two strategic partner states discussed issues pertinent to the Armenian-Russian bilateral and multilateral agenda and cooperation, referred to the implementation of the agreements reached at the high level in different areas.Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin discussed the NK peace process, exchanged views on the current international and regional problems and challenges.They later issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment to a peace settlement of the conflict of Artsakh based on non-use of force, territorial integrity and self-determination. Sargsyan and Putin underlined the need to observe the agreements reached in Vienna and Saint Petersburg which are aimed at prevention of escalation and promotion of stability and peace. The heads of state highly appreciated the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group towards the settlement of the conflict.