Once Azerbaijan Recognizes Self-Determination of Artsakh, Other Issues Will Be Resolved Quickly

The armed forces of Armenia have the combat capacity and everything that it takes to ensure the security of the borders of Armenia and be the guarantor of the security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Serzh Sargsyan stated in his public speech at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, answering the question of one of the students. “I will repeat once again, we don’t want a war, we want a peace settlement to this issue with the help of the Minsk Group co-chairs.” Serzh Sargsyan reminded that over the past three years the Azerbaijani side often mentions that the status quo is unacceptable. “In reality, the status quo is unacceptable. We would like everything to change, and Azerbaijan to recognizethe right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination, in which case the status quo will change. The rest derives from this. This is an indefeasible right. Today’s world order prompts this. Without the right to self-determination, unless there is an opportunity to bring it into being both Armenia and Azerbaijan would be part of the Soviet Union. It is impossible to be an independent state by way of self-determination in one case, and then be against another case. This is unacceptable. Therefore, if the Azerbaijani side recognizes the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination, the other issues will be resolved very fast,” the head of state of Armenia concluded.