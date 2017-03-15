What Hollande and Aliyev Spoke

The presidents of France and Azerbaijan Francois Hollande and Ilham Aliyev met in Paris. The sides discussed the Karabakh conflict. According to the Azerbaijani press, Francois Hollande stated that the status quo in the conflict area is unacceptable. “There are risks, we were convinced of this in April of last year. We wish the negotiations to resume. As a Minsk Group co-chair, we wish that the other co-chairs the United States and Russia have their contribution to this process too. We think that the criteria are known, and it is possible to find a way to solve the protracted conflict,” Trend cited Hollande’s words. According to Aliyev, the status quo is unacceptable. “The presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs France, Russia and the United States have stated repetitively that the status quo is unacceptable. We also speak about it and we wish to have the status quo change as soon as possible, and have the conflict ended. Peace must be established in the region, and the displaced Azerbaijanis must return to their native lands,” the Azerbaijani president stated.