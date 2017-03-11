Zakharova: Observing Agreements Is Important Step Towards Conflict Settlement

The Russian Federation intends to continue the mediation mission in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict together with the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs the United States and France, the spokesperson for the Russian ministry of foreign affairs Maria Zakharova stated, Armenpress informed. She noted that Russia will continue its mediation mission based on five joint statements made by the presidents of Russia, the United States and France. “These documents speak about the unacceptability of use of force for the settlement of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. They appeal to the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve disputes by refraining from the use of force or threat to use force, territorial integrity, equality and the right to self-determination,” Zakharova said. She highlighted that the Russian side will make efforts towards the settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the agreed approaches, considering the close relations of Moscow with both Azerbaijan and Armenia. The spokesperson for the MFA reminded about the role of Russia in agreements signed earlier, noting that they are important points in the settlement of the conflict. “Observing all the previous agreements is an important step towards achieving lasting peace in the Karabakh settlement,” Zakharova said.